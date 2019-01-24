English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Garib Rath TT, Women Judge and Over 12 Passengers Robbed at Gunpoint on Chandigarh-bound Train
The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday in a village near the train Rohtak junction.
File photo of Indian Railways train (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Nearly 12 passengers, including a ticket examiner (TTE) and a woman judge, were robbed off their valuables onboard Ajmer-Chandigarh Garib Rath Express.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday in a village near the train Rohtak junction as a few masked men entered a coach.
Later, as the Chandigarh-bound train reached Haryana's Makrauli village, the men pulled the chain, and their accomplices waiting at the spot entered with guns and knives and robbed the passengers.
“There were more than 10 men, each having a gun or a knife in their hand. They put their guns on our heads, placed knives on our necks and took away all our valuables,” Hindustan Times quoted a victim as saying.
The men robbed the passengers off an estimated Rs 2 lakh cash and valuable jewellery and jumped off the train. Although the passengers claimed that there were more than 10 robbers, the GRP police’s inquiry put the number at five or six.
A case has been registered against unidentified persons.
