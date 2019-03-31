English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Garibi Mitao', Not 'Garibi Hatao', is Aim of Congress's NYAY Scheme, Says Randeep Surjewala
'Garibi hatao' (Remove Poverty) was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's slogan in the 1971 polls and was later also used by her son Rajiv Gandhi.
'Garibi hatao' (Remove Poverty) was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's slogan in the 1971 polls and was later also used by her son Rajiv Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Asserting that the Congress will touch its 2009 tally of 209 seats or cross it, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala described the Congress's 'NYAY scheme' as aimed towards 'garibi mitao' and not 'garibi hatao'.
Surjewala was speaking at News18's Agenda India Summit, wherein key players in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections set out their agenda for the world's largest democratic exercise.
'Garibi hatao' (Remove Poverty) was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's slogan in the 1971 polls and was later also used by her son Rajiv Gandhi. The slogan and the associated poverty alleviation programs had allowed Indira to a mammoth 352 seat victory in the parliamentary elections.
Speaking about the NYAY scheme, Surjewala said, "This is not a ‘garibi hatao’ scheme. This is the ‘garibi mitato’ scheme. After five years of Congress, there will no garibi."
Arguing that the media had a role to play in the political narrative moving away from issues to "mud-slinging", the Congress leader said, "Has politics become such that it is no longer done issues? A statement by a person is what decides elections? Shouldn't politics be about issues, jobs, poverty, MSME, industries? Or should it be on allegations against each other?"
This, Congress leaders admitted, was the challenge ahead of the party in the 2019 polls.
"Earlier speakers spoke of hiding behind the valour, sacrifice of the army and conducting politics. The question is, who is doing this. This was a question directly asked of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The Prime Minister, in his rallies, has said that the opposition's questioning of the government gives the 'enemy' arsenal to weaken the nation. Surjewala countered and said: "Shouldn't the questions of an intelligence failure be asked." He added that the Modi was protesting in Delhi during the Mumbai attacks and attacking the then prime minister Manmohan Singh.
The Congress spokesperson also maintained that Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest election from Wayanand and Amethi didn't stem from a fear of loss at the hands of BJP.'s Amethi candidate Smriti Irani. He said, "In southern India, people have begun to feel that there is a wedge between them, their culture, their way of life. This wedge has been created by Narendra Modi."
Wayanand, he said, was at the trifecta of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka and accounted for "the poorest and tribals". "This is to communicate the message that the syncretic nature of India is intact," he said.
Surjewala was speaking at News18's Agenda India Summit, wherein key players in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections set out their agenda for the world's largest democratic exercise.
'Garibi hatao' (Remove Poverty) was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's slogan in the 1971 polls and was later also used by her son Rajiv Gandhi. The slogan and the associated poverty alleviation programs had allowed Indira to a mammoth 352 seat victory in the parliamentary elections.
Speaking about the NYAY scheme, Surjewala said, "This is not a ‘garibi hatao’ scheme. This is the ‘garibi mitato’ scheme. After five years of Congress, there will no garibi."
Arguing that the media had a role to play in the political narrative moving away from issues to "mud-slinging", the Congress leader said, "Has politics become such that it is no longer done issues? A statement by a person is what decides elections? Shouldn't politics be about issues, jobs, poverty, MSME, industries? Or should it be on allegations against each other?"
This, Congress leaders admitted, was the challenge ahead of the party in the 2019 polls.
"Earlier speakers spoke of hiding behind the valour, sacrifice of the army and conducting politics. The question is, who is doing this. This was a question directly asked of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The Prime Minister, in his rallies, has said that the opposition's questioning of the government gives the 'enemy' arsenal to weaken the nation. Surjewala countered and said: "Shouldn't the questions of an intelligence failure be asked." He added that the Modi was protesting in Delhi during the Mumbai attacks and attacking the then prime minister Manmohan Singh.
The Congress spokesperson also maintained that Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest election from Wayanand and Amethi didn't stem from a fear of loss at the hands of BJP.'s Amethi candidate Smriti Irani. He said, "In southern India, people have begun to feel that there is a wedge between them, their culture, their way of life. This wedge has been created by Narendra Modi."
Wayanand, he said, was at the trifecta of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka and accounted for "the poorest and tribals". "This is to communicate the message that the syncretic nature of India is intact," he said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Arrives in Mumbai to Promote His Upcoming Marvel Film
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review: A Versatile Performer
- This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's GOAT
- WhatsApp Brings New Feature to Automatically Play Voice Messages in Consecutive Order
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results