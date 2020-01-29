Garo Group Demanding Separate Autonomous Council Calls for 48-hr Bandh in Assam

New Delhi: After the Centre and certain Bodo rebel groups signed the Bodo Accord on Monday, the United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee (UGACMC) has called for 48-hour Assam bandh from Tuesday demanding a separate autonomous council for the Garos for living in Assam.

The demand for a separate autonomous council comes in light of the Garos being one of the most deprived indigenous tribes of Assam. A section of Garo groups have been forwarding this demand since 2003.

Addressing members of the press, chairman Alex K Sangma and general secretary Thengsil Sangma of the UGACMC said: “The Garo people of Assam have been receiving a step-motherly treatment since 1972 by the successive governments of Assam.”

They added that Garos have a relatively higher population than the population of the recently created Kamatpur Autonomous Council and Motak Moran Autonomous Council.

The Home Ministry, the Assam government and several Bodo groups led by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Monday signed an agreement to redraw and rename the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) in Assam. This area is spread over the four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

The UGACMC further noted that the group would be “compelled to call for an indefinite economic blockade in Assam” if the government is not responsive to their cause within “96 hours from the time of the end of the bandh on January 30.”

The bandh will remain effective from 5 am on January 28.

