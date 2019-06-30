Gas Cylinder Explosion Rocks House in Delhi's Shahdara, 7 Critically injured

New Delhi: Seven people, including four children, were critically injured as a gas cylinder exploded at their home in Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara in Delhi on Sunday, police said.

After getting information about the incident, which happened around 8.46 am, fire officials rushed to the spot and rescued those present inside, fire department officials said.

The injured have been admitted at GTB Hospital and their conditions are stated to be critical with burn injuries over 80 per cent, they said.

A man and two women were also among those injured, a senior police officer said.

During preliminary investigation, it seems like a case of gas leakage. The explosion happened when a family member tried to lit the gas oven for breakfast, police said.