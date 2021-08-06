CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gas Leak from ONGC Pipeline Triggers Panic in South Tripura
Gas Leak from ONGC Pipeline Triggers Panic in South Tripura

Gas leak from a pipeline of the staterun ONGC at Dhananjoynagar in South Tripura district triggered panic on Friday, officials said. Locals saw in the morning that gas was gushing out of the pipeline.

They immediately informed the Fire Services and local authorities. A team of technical experts from ONGC was rushed to the spot and the leakage was plugged, bringing the situation under control, officials said.

Belonia Sub-divisional Magistrate Manik Lal Das, who visited the site, said the situation in the area is normal.

first published:August 06, 2021, 21:24 IST