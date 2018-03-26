English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GATE 2018 CCMT Counseling Schedule Released at ccmt.nic.in, Know Rules of Seat Allotment & Important Dates
The GATE CCMT Counseling 2018 online registration process for the Centralized Counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan./M.Des. (CCMT) is scheduled to begin on 3rd April 2018.
GATE 2018 CCMT Counseling schedule has been released by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi, on its official website – ccmt.nic.in.
The GATE CCMT Counseling 2018 online registration process for the Centralized Counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan./M.Des. (CCMT) is scheduled to begin on 3rd April 2018, next month.
Candidates seeking admissions to National Institutes of Technologies (NITs), IIITM Gwalior, PDPM IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, IIIT Vadodara, SLIET Longowal, NIFFT Ranchi, SPA Vijayawada, PEC Chandigarh, IIIT Allahabad, Central University of Rajasthan, University of Hyderabad, Central University of South Bihar Patna, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra and IIEST Shibpur must register and pay application fee on or before 8th May 2018.
GATE 2018 CCMT Counseling - Important Dates
Online Registration for CCMT Counseling Begins – Tuesday, 3rd April 2018
Last date of Online Registration and Fee Payment – Tuesday, 8th May 2018 (11:59 PM)
Locking of Choices – 8th May to 14th May 2018 (11:59 PM)
Last date of Online Choice Filling – Monday, 14th May 2018 (11:59 PM)
GATE 2018 CCMT Counseling - Rules for Seat Allotment
Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of merit list (based on GATE Score) and availability of seats as per choices filled.
The inter-se-merit of candidates with same GATE score will be based on the following criteria:
1) Candidates with GATE 2016 score will be preferred over candidates with GATE 2017/2018 Scores
2) Candidates with GATE 2017 score will be preferred over candidates with GATE 2018 Scores
3) In case of same year of GATE Score, candidates with higher GATE marks (out of 100) will be preferred.
