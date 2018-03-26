GATE 2018 CCMT Counseling Schedule Released at ccmt.nic.in, Know Rules of Seat Allotment & Important Dates

GATE 2018 CCMT Counseling schedule has been released by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi, on its official website – ccmt.nic.in.The GATE CCMT Counseling 2018 online registration process for the Centralized Counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan./M.Des. (CCMT) is scheduled to begin on 3rd April 2018, next month.Candidates seeking admissions to National Institutes of Technologies (NITs), IIITM Gwalior, PDPM IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, IIIT Vadodara, SLIET Longowal, NIFFT Ranchi, SPA Vijayawada, PEC Chandigarh, IIIT Allahabad, Central University of Rajasthan, University of Hyderabad, Central University of South Bihar Patna, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra and IIEST Shibpur must register and pay application fee on or before 8th May 2018.Online Registration for CCMT Counseling Begins – Tuesday, 3rd April 2018Last date of Online Registration and Fee Payment – Tuesday, 8th May 2018 (11:59 PM)Locking of Choices – 8th May to 14th May 2018 (11:59 PM)Last date of Online Choice Filling – Monday, 14th May 2018 (11:59 PM)Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of merit list (based on GATE Score) and availability of seats as per choices filled.1) Candidates with GATE 2016 score will be preferred over candidates with GATE 2017/2018 Scores2) Candidates with GATE 2017 score will be preferred over candidates with GATE 2018 Scores3) In case of same year of GATE Score, candidates with higher GATE marks (out of 100) will be preferred.