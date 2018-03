GATE 2018 Final Answer Key Next Week, Result on 17th March

Display of Final Answer Keys on the website





GATE 2018 Final Answer Key is expected to be released next week on 14th March 2018 by IIT Guwahati. The varsity had released the GATE 2018 provisional answer keys last month on 19th February 2018 and representations were invited from 21st February to 23rd February 2018.Based on the challenges submitted by the candidates, IIT Guwahati will release the Final Answer Keys for GATE 2018 on 14th March 2018 and no further objections will be entertained. The same answer keys will form the basis of GATE 2018 Result, which is scheduled to be released on 17th March 2018, as stated on the official website.The GATE 2018 Score Card will be released on 20th March 2018, based on which candidates would be apply for admissions to top engineering and technology institutions across the country as well as apply for jobs in participating PSUs.GATE 2018 scores will be valid for next 3 years and candidates must download their GATE 2018 Score Card from the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/ The following Important Dates have been published on the official website: