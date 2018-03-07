English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GATE 2018 Final Answer Key Next Week, Result on 17th March
Based on the challenges submitted by the candidates, IIT Guwahati will release the Final Answer Keys for GATE 2018 on 14th March 2018 and no further objections will be entertained.
Picture for representation.
GATE 2018 Final Answer Key is expected to be released next week on 14th March 2018 by IIT Guwahati. The varsity had released the GATE 2018 provisional answer keys last month on 19th February 2018 and representations were invited from 21st February to 23rd February 2018.
Based on the challenges submitted by the candidates, IIT Guwahati will release the Final Answer Keys for GATE 2018 on 14th March 2018 and no further objections will be entertained. The same answer keys will form the basis of GATE 2018 Result, which is scheduled to be released on 17th March 2018, as stated on the official website.
The GATE 2018 Score Card will be released on 20th March 2018, based on which candidates would be apply for admissions to top engineering and technology institutions across the country as well as apply for jobs in participating PSUs.
GATE 2018 scores will be valid for next 3 years and candidates must download their GATE 2018 Score Card from the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/
The following Important Dates have been published on the official website:
Also Watch
Based on the challenges submitted by the candidates, IIT Guwahati will release the Final Answer Keys for GATE 2018 on 14th March 2018 and no further objections will be entertained. The same answer keys will form the basis of GATE 2018 Result, which is scheduled to be released on 17th March 2018, as stated on the official website.
The GATE 2018 Score Card will be released on 20th March 2018, based on which candidates would be apply for admissions to top engineering and technology institutions across the country as well as apply for jobs in participating PSUs.
GATE 2018 scores will be valid for next 3 years and candidates must download their GATE 2018 Score Card from the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/
The following Important Dates have been published on the official website:
Display of Final Answer Keys on the website
Wednesday
14th March 2018
Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal
Saturday
17th March 2018
GATE ScoreCard available for download on GOAPS Portal
Tuesday
20th March 2018
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Deceased Fan Leaves All Her Money, Belongings to the Actor; Here's His Reaction
- Mahindra Thar Based Roxor Off-Road Side x Side SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 1st T20I in Colombo: Team India Report Card
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics