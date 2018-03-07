GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GATE 2018 Final Answer Key Next Week, Result on 17th March

Based on the challenges submitted by the candidates, IIT Guwahati will release the Final Answer Keys for GATE 2018 on 14th March 2018 and no further objections will be entertained.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 7, 2018, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GATE 2018 Final Answer Key Next Week, Result on 17th March
Picture for representation.
GATE 2018 Final Answer Key is expected to be released next week on 14th March 2018 by IIT Guwahati. The varsity had released the GATE 2018 provisional answer keys last month on 19th February 2018 and representations were invited from 21st February to 23rd February 2018.

Based on the challenges submitted by the candidates, IIT Guwahati will release the Final Answer Keys for GATE 2018 on 14th March 2018 and no further objections will be entertained. The same answer keys will form the basis of GATE 2018 Result, which is scheduled to be released on 17th March 2018, as stated on the official website.

The GATE 2018 Score Card will be released on 20th March 2018, based on which candidates would be apply for admissions to top engineering and technology institutions across the country as well as apply for jobs in participating PSUs.

GATE 2018 scores will be valid for next 3 years and candidates must download their GATE 2018 Score Card from the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/

The following Important Dates have been published on the official website:






















Display of Final Answer Keys on the website

Wednesday

14th March 2018

Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal

Saturday

17th March 2018

GATE ScoreCard available for download on GOAPS Portal

Tuesday

20th March 2018

Also Watch

  • Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES