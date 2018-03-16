GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GATE 2018 Final Answer Keys Published at gate.iitg.ac.in, Results will be Declared Tomorrow

IIT, Guwahati had organized GATE 2018 on 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th February 2018, last month, and had released the Preliminary Answer Keys on 19th February 2018. Objections were invited from 21st February to 23rd February 2018, based on which the Final Answer Keys for GATE 2018 have been released before schedule.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 16, 2018, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GATE 2018 Final Answer Keys Published at gate.iitg.ac.in, Results will be Declared Tomorrow
Picture for representation.
GATE 2018 Final Answer Keys have been published by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on the official webpage for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 - gate.iitg.ac.in.

IIT, Guwahati had organized GATE 2018 on 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th February 2018, last month, and had released the Preliminary Answer Keys on 19th February 2018. Objections were invited from 21st February to 23rd February 2018, based on which the Final Answer Keys for GATE 2018 have been released before schedule. Candidates who had appeared for GATE 2018 can follow the instructions below and download the Final Answer Keys now:

How to download GATE 2018 Final Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gate.iitg.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on Final Answer Keys are available now ! (Click here for more details)

Step 3 – Download the Final Answer Key or Question Paper as per your discipline
Step 4 – Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://gate.iitg.ac.in/?page_id=748

IIT Guwahati is scheduled to declare the result of GATE 2018 on 17th March 2018 and candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result and download score card as soon as it is released by the varsity.

Meanwhile candidates can match their Response Sheets with Final Answer Keys to get a fair picture of their result.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You