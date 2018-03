GATE 2018 Final Answer Keys Published at gate.iitg.ac.in, Results will be Declared Tomorrow

GATE 2018 Final Answer Keys have been published by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on the official webpage for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 - gate.iitg.ac.in IIT, Guwahati had organized GATE 2018 on 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th February 2018, last month, and had released the Preliminary Answer Keys on 19th February 2018. Objections were invited from 21st February to 23rd February 2018, based on which the Final Answer Keys for GATE 2018 have been released before schedule. Candidates who had appeared for GATE 2018 can follow the instructions below and download the Final Answer Keys now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gate.iitg.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on Final Answer Keys are available now ! (Click here for more details)Step 3 – Download the Final Answer Key or Question Paper as per your disciplineStep 4 – Take a printout for further referenceIIT Guwahati is scheduled to declare the result of GATE 2018 on 17th March 2018 and candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result and download score card as soon as it is released by the varsity.Meanwhile candidates can match their Response Sheets with Final Answer Keys to get a fair picture of their result.