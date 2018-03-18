GATE 2018 Results Declared by IIT Guwahati: Check on gate.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2018 or GATE 2018 can view their results on the official website: gate.iitg.ac.inIIT Guwahati conducted Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018 in computer-based mode at 199 cities across India and 6 cities abroad. The entrance exam was held for 23 papers. GATE 2018 is a national level Post Graduate entrance examination for admission to M.E./M.Tech and Ph.D. programmes at IITs, IISc, NITs, GFTIs and other Universities in India.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati had released the final answer keys for the same on 14 March.Here's are the steps students need to follow to check the GATE 2018 result:Step 1: Log on to the official website of GATE 2018 or click at appsgate.iitg.ac.inStep 2: Enter your enrollment ID/email address, password and captcha codeStep 3: Click on submit and check your GATE 2018 scoreStep 4: Download the same and take a printout for future referenceThe scorecard of qualified candidates will be available from 20 March. Candidates can also visit the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) to view their results and download the admit card.