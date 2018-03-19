GATE 2018 Score Card Tomorrow at iitg.ac.in, Know Where to Register for IITs, NITs, IIITs and Others

GATE 2018 Score Card is scheduled to be released on Tuesday i.e. 20th March by IIT Guwahati on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - gate.iitg.ac.in.The varsity had released GATE 2018 results on Friday, 16th March, last week. The counseling process for the candidates who have qualified GATE 2018 is expected to begin soon for admissions to Masters and Ph.D programmes. The candidates must separately apply for admissions to various IITs, NITs, IISc, IIITs, GFTIs etc as the counseling process is not centralized.Candidates aspiring admissions to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) must register themselves for the IIT they are looking forward to, along with mentioning the department they wish to master. GATE 2018 counseling for IITs will be organized through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). Therefore interested candidates must visit https://learning.tcsionhub.in/coap to register and view offers.For National Institutes of Technologies (NITs), IIITs and GFTIs, like IIITM Gwalior, PDPM IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, SLIET Longowal, NIFFT Ranchi, SPA Vijayawada, IIIT Allahabad, Central University of Rajasthan, Institute of Technology and IIEST Shibpur, GATE 2018 counseling will be organized via Centralised Counseling for M Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan (CCMT) and is expected to begin in April 2018, next month. However, the advertisement is expected by 26th March, next week.For other private and state government institutions, candidates need to apply separately for each.