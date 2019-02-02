GATE 2019 Exam Begins Today, Check Instructions and Result Date

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam will be conducted across the nation from February 02 till February 10. This year GATE exam is being conducted by IIT Madras. The GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts on each allotted date.Candidates should not carry any item other than their admit card, identity proof and a pen. A candidate found in possession of any other item will be disqualified from the exam.Candidates should not carry any rough paper to the exam centre as they would be provided a scribble pad to do any rough work during the exam. In addition, candidates would be also provided with a virtual calculator.GATE 2019 result will be announced on March 16, 2019.GATE is an eligibility exam for admission to M.Tech. and PhD programmes. GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. GATE 2019 score will be valid for 3 years, however PSUs generally take into account only the recent GATE score.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.