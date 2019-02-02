English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
GATE 2019 Exam Begins Today, Check Instructions and Result Date
Candidates should not carry any item other than their admit card, identity proof and a pen. GATE 2019 result will be announced on March 16, 2019.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Loading...
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam will be conducted across the nation from February 02 till February 10. This year GATE exam is being conducted by IIT Madras. The GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts on each allotted date.
Candidates should not carry any item other than their admit card, identity proof and a pen. A candidate found in possession of any other item will be disqualified from the exam.
Candidates should not carry any rough paper to the exam centre as they would be provided a scribble pad to do any rough work during the exam. In addition, candidates would be also provided with a virtual calculator.
GATE 2019 result will be announced on March 16, 2019.
GATE is an eligibility exam for admission to M.Tech. and PhD programmes. GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. GATE 2019 score will be valid for 3 years, however PSUs generally take into account only the recent GATE score.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Candidates should not carry any item other than their admit card, identity proof and a pen. A candidate found in possession of any other item will be disqualified from the exam.
Candidates should not carry any rough paper to the exam centre as they would be provided a scribble pad to do any rough work during the exam. In addition, candidates would be also provided with a virtual calculator.
GATE 2019 result will be announced on March 16, 2019.
GATE is an eligibility exam for admission to M.Tech. and PhD programmes. GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. GATE 2019 score will be valid for 3 years, however PSUs generally take into account only the recent GATE score.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen's 'Man' Rohman Shawl Wins Gold For Her Daughter Alisah in Father's Race
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
- Neha Dhupia Slams Media Report Fat Shaming Her, Husband Angad Bedi Rises to Her Defence
- Jaya Prada Reveals She Contemplated Suicide After Her Morphed Pictures with Amar Singh Went Viral
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results