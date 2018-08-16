GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GATE 2019 Registration Begins 1st Sept at gate.iitm.ac.in, Exam on 2, 3, 9, 10 Feb 2019

The GATE 2019 registration process will be carried out from 1st to 21st September 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, architecture, technology and science Master’s and Doctoral programmes in the prestigious IITs and other participating Institutions.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 16, 2018, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GATE 2019 Registration Begins 1st Sept at gate.iitm.ac.in, Exam on 2, 3, 9, 10 Feb 2019
Screen grab of the official website of GATE.
Loading...
GATE 2019 Registration is scheduled to begin from 1st September 2018. IIT Madras has released the official notification for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 on its official website – gate.iitm.ac.in, as per which, GATE 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th February 2019 in two slots. Candidates must know that they are eligible to appear for any one paper only in any one session. ‘As the candidates are permitted to appear in ONLY ONE of the 24 papers of the GATE 2019, they should make their choice (of the paper), with due care’ read the official brochure.
The GATE 2019 registration process will be carried out from 1st to 21st September 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, architecture, technology and science Master’s and Doctoral programmes in the prestigious IITs and other participating Institutions. The results of GATE 2019 exam will be declared on 16th March 2019.

GATE 2019 – Important Dates

Application Process Begins – Saturday, 1st September 2018
Application Process Ends – Friday, 21st September 2018
Extended Closing Date for Submission of (Online) Application – Monday, 1st October 2018
Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City ( with fee) – Friday, 16th November 2018
Admit Card to be released on – Friday, 4th January 2019

Application Fee:

Unreserved: Rs 1,500 (2,000 for extended application date)
Women: Rs 750
SC/ST/PwD: Rs 750
International Candidates: $ 50

Academic Eligibility:

Candidates must read through the official GATE 2019 brochure to ascertain their eligibility.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qPrYUzNS2ujf6sg6yX1MAc2EcJqKhpZM/view
Age-Limit:

There is no age limit for the GATE 2019 exam.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...