GATE 2019 Registration Begins 1st Sept at gate.iitm.ac.in, Exam on 2, 3, 9, 10 Feb 2019

GATE 2019 Registration is scheduled to begin from 1st September 2018. IIT Madras has released the official notification for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 on its official website – gate.iitm.ac.in, as per which, GATE 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th February 2019 in two slots. Candidates must know that they are eligible to appear for any one paper only in any one session. ‘As the candidates are permitted to appear in ONLY ONE of the 24 papers of the GATE 2019, they should make their choice (of the paper), with due care’ read the official brochure.The GATE 2019 registration process will be carried out from 1st to 21st September 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, architecture, technology and science Master’s and Doctoral programmes in the prestigious IITs and other participating Institutions. The results of GATE 2019 exam will be declared on 16th March 2019.Application Process Begins – Saturday, 1st September 2018Application Process Ends – Friday, 21st September 2018Extended Closing Date for Submission of (Online) Application – Monday, 1st October 2018Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City ( with fee) – Friday, 16th November 2018Admit Card to be released on – Friday, 4th January 2019Unreserved: Rs 1,500 (2,000 for extended application date)Women: Rs 750SC/ST/PwD: Rs 750International Candidates: $ 50Candidates must read through the official GATE 2019 brochure to ascertain their eligibility.There is no age limit for the GATE 2019 exam.