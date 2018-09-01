English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GATE 2019 Registration Begins at gate.iitm.ac.in, Apply Before 21st Sept 2018
Eligible and Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 21st September 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
GATE 2019 Registration has begun on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 by IIT, Madras - gate.iitm.ac.in.
IIT Madras is scheduled to organize GATE 2019 on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th February 2019 in two slots for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, architecture, technology and science Master’s and Doctoral programmes in the IITs and other participating Institutions.
Eligible and Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 21st September 2018:
How to apply for GATE 2019 Registration?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gate.iitm.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’
Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to GOAPS or GATE Online Application Processing System to fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in/
GATE 2019 – Application Fee:
General & Others – Rs.1500 till 21st Sept, Rs.2000 (late fee) till 1st October 2018
Females and SC/ST/PwD – Rs.750 till 21st Sept, Rs.1250 late fee till 1st October 2018
GATE 2019 – Important Dates
Application Process Begins – Saturday, 1st September 2018
Application Process Ends – Friday, 21st September 2018
Extended Closing Date for Submission of (Online) Application – Monday, 1st October 2018
Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City (with fee) – Friday, 16th November 2018
Admit Card to be released on – Friday, 4th January 2019
GATE 2019 Examination – Saturday & Sunday 2nd/3rd February, 9th/10th February 2019
GATE 2019 Result – 16th March 2019
What’s New in GATE 2019?
Candidates must know that a new paper of Statistics (ST) has been added in GATE 2019. Interested candidates can check the syllabus for the same at the url mentioned below:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SBdLgHs-VLKFreADf0LGaF-MCD8A_e2k/view
GATE 2019 – Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria for GATE 2019 differs for different courses, candidates can ascertain their eligibility for a particular course at the url given below:
http://gate.iitm.ac.in//Eligible
