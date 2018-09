GATE 2019 Registration Begins at gate.iitm.ac.in, Apply Before 21st Sept 2018

GATE 2019 Registration has begun on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 by IIT, Madras - gate.iitm.ac.in.IIT Madras is scheduled to organize GATE 2019 on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th February 2019 in two slots for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, architecture, technology and science Master’s and Doctoral programmes in the IITs and other participating Institutions.Eligible and Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 21st September 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gate.iitm.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to GOAPS or GATE Online Application Processing System to fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in/ General & Others – Rs.1500 till 21st Sept, Rs.2000 (late fee) till 1st October 2018Females and SC/ST/PwD – Rs.750 till 21st Sept, Rs.1250 late fee till 1st October 2018Application Process Begins – Saturday, 1st September 2018Application Process Ends – Friday, 21st September 2018Extended Closing Date for Submission of (Online) Application – Monday, 1st October 2018Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City (with fee) – Friday, 16th November 2018Admit Card to be released on – Friday, 4th January 2019GATE 2019 Examination – Saturday & Sunday 2nd/3rd February, 9th/10th February 2019GATE 2019 Result – 16th March 2019Candidates must know that a new paper of Statistics (ST) has been added in GATE 2019. Interested candidates can check the syllabus for the same at the url mentioned below:The eligibility criteria for GATE 2019 differs for different courses, candidates can ascertain their eligibility for a particular course at the url given below: