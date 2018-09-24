GATE 2019 Registration Extended Deadline 1st October 2018, Corrections Window Opens Tomorrow, 25th September 2018

GATE 2019 Registration with late fee of Rs.500 has begun today i.e. 24th September 2018 and will be functional till 1st October 2018.‘Increase in application fee will be effective during the extended period, from September 24, 2018 (Monday) to October 1, 2018 (Monday)’ read the latest notification on the official webpage of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - gate.iitm.ac.in.GATE 2019 Application Fee During the Extended Period (Sept 24 – Oct 1, 2018)Examination Centres in India:SC/ST/PwD/Female Candidates - ₹1250All other Candidates - ₹ 2000Examination Centres outside India (All Candidates)Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka & Kathmandu - US$ 70Dubai and Singapore - US$ 120GATE 2019 – Application Correction Window:Also, candidates who have registered themselves successfully for GATE 2019, however, need to make corrections in their Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Category, etc can make the necessary correction(s) from tomorrow i.e.Tuesday, 25th September 2018 onwards on GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) - appsgate.iitm.ac.in. ‘Do you have any Corrections to be Incorporated in the completed application? GOAPS Portal opens for corrections from 25/9/2018’ read the official notification.Candidates can check the complete list of Correction options that will be made live tomorrow at the below mentioned url: