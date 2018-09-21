GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GATE 2019 Registration Last Day Today, Apply Now to Avoid Late Fee

Updated:September 21, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
GATE 2019 Registration Last Day to submit online applications without late fee is today i.e. 21st September 2018.

However, candidates will be able to submit applications till the extended closing date of 1st October 2018.

The application fee for General Others (male candidates) is Rs.1500 till 21st September, and Rs.2000 (late fee) till 1st October 2018, while for female and SC/ST/PwD candidates the application fee is Rs.750 till 21st September and Rs.1250 late fee till 1st October 2018.

IIT Madras is scheduled to organize GATE 2019 on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th February 2019 in two slots for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, architecture, technology and science Master’s and Doctoral programmes in the IITs and other participating Institutions.

Also, many PSUs, Conglomerates and Private companies will be hiring Engineering Graduates on the basis of GATE 2019 scores.

Eligible and Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now to avoid late fee fine:
How to apply for GATE 2019 Registration?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gate.iitm.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’
Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to GOAPS or GATE Online Application Processing System to fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in/
