GATE 2019 Registration to Begin on Sept 1 at gate.iitm.ac.in. Stay Tuned

Candidates aspiring admissions via GATE 2019 must keep a close tab on the official website on 1st September and apply online by first registering themselves, and then filling the application form, paying the application fee and downloading the confirmation page.

Updated:August 28, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
GATE 2019 Registration to Begin on Sept 1 at gate.iitm.ac.in. Stay Tuned
Screen grab of the official website of GATE.
GATE 2019 Registration and Application Process is scheduled to begin from Saturday, 1st September 2018, this week by IIT Madras on its official website - gate.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply for GATE 2019 is 21st September 2018. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 will be held next year, on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th February 2019 in two slots for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, architecture, technology and science Master’s and Doctoral programmes in the IITs and other participating Institutions.

As per the official GATE 2019 notification, candidates can appear for any one paper only in any one session. ‘As the candidates are permitted to appear in ONLY ONE of the 24 papers of the GATE 2019, they should make their choice (of the paper), with due care’ read the Information Bulletin.

IIT Madras will released the GATE 2019 Result on 16th March 2019, next year.

GATE 2019 – Important Dates

Application Process Begins – Saturday, 1st September 2018
Application Process Ends – Friday, 21st September 2018
Extended Closing Date for Submission of (Online) Application – Monday, 1st October 2018
Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City (with fee) – Friday, 16th November 2018
Admit Card to be released on – Friday, 4th January 2019
GATE 2019 Examination – Saturday & Sunday 2nd/3rd February, 9th/10th February 2019
GATE 2019 Result – 16th March 2019

GATE 2019 Official Notification:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qPrYUzNS2ujf6sg6yX1MAc2EcJqKhpZM/view
Application Fee:

Unreserved: Rs 1,500 (2,000 for extended application date)
Women: Rs 750
SC/ST/PwD: Rs 750
International Candidates: $ 50

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
