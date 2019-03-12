LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
GATE 2019 Result to be Declared by March 16 at gate.iitm.ac.in. Applications for PSU Jobs to Open Soon

Candidates can apply for various jobs under reputed PSUs in the country where the recruitment is done through GATE 2019 score.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
GATE 2019 Result | Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will announce the GATE 2019 Result on or before March 16, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the GATE exam can now check their result on the official website GATE 2019 at gate.iitm.ac.in. Soon after the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be declared. Candidates can apply for various jobs under reputed PSUs in the country where the recruitment is done through GATE score.

The GATE 2019 examination was conducted on February 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2019 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates’ GATE 2019 scores are used for recruiting graduate engineers in entry-level positions.

The IIT Madras conducted the GATE 2019 examination. GATE 2019 is a national level post graduate entrance examination conducted jointly by IISc and seven IITs in India. Candidates who want to check for more information related to GATE 2019 Result can visit the official site of GATE at gate.iitm.ac.in.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
