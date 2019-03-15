English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GATE 2019 Results Declared @gate.iitm.ac.in, Check Direct Link Here
Candidates who qualify for GATE 2019 would be able to take admission in the postgraduate technical courses in various IITs and other engineering colleges for the academic session starting 2019, 2020 and 2021.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
GATE 2019 Result | Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has released the GATE 2019 Result on its official website GATE 2019 at gate.iitm.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared in the GATE exam can now check their result on the official website. Candidates can now apply for various jobs under reputed PSUs in the country where the recruitment is done through GATE score.
Candidates who qualify for GATE 2019 would be able to take admission in the post graduate technical courses in various IITs and other engineering colleges for the academic session starting 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The GATE 2019 examination was conducted on February 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2019 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates’ GATE 2019 scores are used for recruiting graduate engineers in entry-level positions.
How to check the GATE 2019 score:
1. Candidates need to login to the official website - gate.iitm.ac.in
2. Click on to ‘GATE 2019 result’ in the homepage
3. Use your user name and password to access your account
4. Login to check your final score, rank
5. Download the score card for future use
The IIT Madras conducted the GATE 2019 examination. GATE 2019 is a national level post graduate entrance examination conducted jointly by IISc and seven IITs in India. Candidates who want to check for more information related to GATE 2019 Result can visit the official site of GATE at gate.iitm.ac.in.
Candidates who qualify for GATE 2019 would be able to take admission in the post graduate technical courses in various IITs and other engineering colleges for the academic session starting 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The GATE 2019 examination was conducted on February 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2019 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates’ GATE 2019 scores are used for recruiting graduate engineers in entry-level positions.
How to check the GATE 2019 score:
1. Candidates need to login to the official website - gate.iitm.ac.in
2. Click on to ‘GATE 2019 result’ in the homepage
3. Use your user name and password to access your account
4. Login to check your final score, rank
5. Download the score card for future use
The IIT Madras conducted the GATE 2019 examination. GATE 2019 is a national level post graduate entrance examination conducted jointly by IISc and seven IITs in India. Candidates who want to check for more information related to GATE 2019 Result can visit the official site of GATE at gate.iitm.ac.in.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, Says Amit Trivedi
- Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, See Pics
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- New Zealand Shooting: Global Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Google Files Patent For 'Z-Fold' Display Technology: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results