1-min read

GATE 2019 Results Declared @gate.iitm.ac.in, Check Direct Link Here

Candidates who qualify for GATE 2019 would be able to take admission in the postgraduate technical courses in various IITs and other engineering colleges for the academic session starting 2019, 2020 and 2021.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
GATE 2019 Result | Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has released the GATE 2019 Result on its official website GATE 2019 at gate.iitm.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared in the GATE exam can now check their result on the official website. Candidates can now apply for various jobs under reputed PSUs in the country where the recruitment is done through GATE score.

The GATE 2019 examination was conducted on February 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2019 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates’ GATE 2019 scores are used for recruiting graduate engineers in entry-level positions.

How to check the GATE 2019 score:

1. Candidates need to login to the official website - gate.iitm.ac.in
2. Click on to ‘GATE 2019 result’ in the homepage
3. Use your user name and password to access your account
4. Login to check your final score, rank
5. Download the score card for future use

The IIT Madras conducted the GATE 2019 examination. GATE 2019 is a national level post graduate entrance examination conducted jointly by IISc and seven IITs in India. Candidates who want to check for more information related to GATE 2019 Result can visit the official site of GATE at gate.iitm.ac.in.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
