LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GATE 2019 Score Card Releasing Today at gate.iitm.ac.in. Find Details of PSU Recruitments

IIT Madras will release GATE 2019 score card on the official site of GATE at gate.iitm.ac.in.

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 8:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GATE 2019 Score Card Releasing Today at gate.iitm.ac.in. Find Details of PSU Recruitments
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
GATE 2019 | Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will release the GATE 2019 score card today (March 20). IIT Madras will release GATE 2019 score card on the official site of GATE at gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared in the written GATE exam and can now check their score card from the official website of GATE. It is important to note that the GATE score card will only be available for the qualified candidates only. The score card can be downloaded from March 20, 2019 till May 31, 2019.

GATE 2019 examination was held in February 2019, which was conducted for four days- February 2, 3, 9 and 10. The GATE Result 2019 was released on March 15, 2019. This year, Shashank Mangal, final year student of IIT Dhanbad topped the GATE exam with 989 score out of 1000. Mangal now aspires to join the Indian Engineering Services, IES. Shashank had scored 6214 ranks in JEE Advanced examination.

When GATE 2019 score cards are out, candidates who want to apply for jobs can apply for ongoing PSU jobs. It is compulsory to have a GATE score for the recruitment process of some PSUs.

How to Apply for PSU jobs

Step 1. Visit the official website of the reputed PSUs offering the job.

Step 2. Fill the application form available on the website.

Step 3. Click on the GATE details tab and enter the required details pertaining to GATE 2019.

Step 4. Click on ‘submit’ button.

This year, GATE examination was conducted by IIT, Madras this year. GATE is a national level postgraduate entrance examination conducted jointly by IISc and seven IITs of the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram