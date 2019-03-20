English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GATE 2019 Score Card Releasing Today at gate.iitm.ac.in. Find Details of PSU Recruitments
IIT Madras will release GATE 2019 score card on the official site of GATE at gate.iitm.ac.in.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
GATE 2019 | Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will release the GATE 2019 score card today (March 20). IIT Madras will release GATE 2019 score card on the official site of GATE at gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared in the written GATE exam and can now check their score card from the official website of GATE. It is important to note that the GATE score card will only be available for the qualified candidates only. The score card can be downloaded from March 20, 2019 till May 31, 2019.
GATE 2019 examination was held in February 2019, which was conducted for four days- February 2, 3, 9 and 10. The GATE Result 2019 was released on March 15, 2019. This year, Shashank Mangal, final year student of IIT Dhanbad topped the GATE exam with 989 score out of 1000. Mangal now aspires to join the Indian Engineering Services, IES. Shashank had scored 6214 ranks in JEE Advanced examination.
When GATE 2019 score cards are out, candidates who want to apply for jobs can apply for ongoing PSU jobs. It is compulsory to have a GATE score for the recruitment process of some PSUs.
How to Apply for PSU jobs
Step 1. Visit the official website of the reputed PSUs offering the job.
Step 2. Fill the application form available on the website.
Step 3. Click on the GATE details tab and enter the required details pertaining to GATE 2019.
Step 4. Click on ‘submit’ button.
This year, GATE examination was conducted by IIT, Madras this year. GATE is a national level postgraduate entrance examination conducted jointly by IISc and seven IITs of the country.
GATE 2019 examination was held in February 2019, which was conducted for four days- February 2, 3, 9 and 10. The GATE Result 2019 was released on March 15, 2019. This year, Shashank Mangal, final year student of IIT Dhanbad topped the GATE exam with 989 score out of 1000. Mangal now aspires to join the Indian Engineering Services, IES. Shashank had scored 6214 ranks in JEE Advanced examination.
When GATE 2019 score cards are out, candidates who want to apply for jobs can apply for ongoing PSU jobs. It is compulsory to have a GATE score for the recruitment process of some PSUs.
How to Apply for PSU jobs
Step 1. Visit the official website of the reputed PSUs offering the job.
Step 2. Fill the application form available on the website.
Step 3. Click on the GATE details tab and enter the required details pertaining to GATE 2019.
Step 4. Click on ‘submit’ button.
This year, GATE examination was conducted by IIT, Madras this year. GATE is a national level postgraduate entrance examination conducted jointly by IISc and seven IITs of the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahesh Bhatt Tears into CBFC for Not Passing Soni Razdan's 'No Fathers in Kashmir' on Time
- IPL 2019: Kohli Should Be Grateful RCB Haven't Sacked Him as Captain - Gambhir
- Kurt Angle Will Fight this Wrestler in His Farewell Match at WWE WrestleMania
- PewDiePie Briefly Lost World's Popular Battle for the Most Subscribed Channel on YouTube to T-Series
- Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results