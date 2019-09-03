GATE 2020: Application Process Begins at gate.iitd.ac.in; Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi, has activated the registration link for GATE 2020. The GATE registration link was activated by IIT Delhi on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website to register for GATE 2020. The last date for submission of online application (through Website) is September 24.

The GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2020 will be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th. The GATE 2020 Result will be announced on March 16. Candidates should read the information bulletin carefully before filling the online application for GATE 2020. Further, candidates can read GATE 2020 notification here.

GATE 2020 application form: Know the steps to apply

Candidates are requested to follow the below-listed steps fill the application form for GATE 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘GATE 2020 online application portal click here’

Step 3: Click on ‘Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering 2020 register here’

Step 4: Go to New User or register here

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Upload all the documents and submit

Step 7: Download the form and keep a printout for future use

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

