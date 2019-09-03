GATE 2020: Application Process Begins at gate.iitd.ac.in; Check Details Here
The GATE registration link was activated by IIT Delhi on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in. The GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2020 will be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th.
Representative image.
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi, has activated the registration link for GATE 2020. The GATE registration link was activated by IIT Delhi on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website to register for GATE 2020. The last date for submission of online application (through Website) is September 24.
The GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2020 will be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th. The GATE 2020 Result will be announced on March 16. Candidates should read the information bulletin carefully before filling the online application for GATE 2020. Further, candidates can read GATE 2020 notification here.
GATE 2020 application form: Know the steps to apply
Candidates are requested to follow the below-listed steps fill the application form for GATE 2020
Step 1: Go to the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘GATE 2020 online application portal click here’
Step 3: Click on ‘Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering 2020 register here’
Step 4: Go to New User or register here
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Upload all the documents and submit
Step 7: Download the form and keep a printout for future use
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalki Koechlin Makes Relationship with Rumoured Boyfriend Guy Hershberg Insta-Official
- Airtel Readies For Battle With Jio With Xstream Stick and Xstream Box
- Starbucks Writes 'ISIS' on Cup After Customer Tells Barista His name is 'Aziz'
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League