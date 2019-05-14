English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GATE 2020: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering to be Organised by IIT-Delhi, Check Exam Details at gate.iitd.ac.in
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is to be conducted by IIT-Delhi, for further exam details check the website gate.iitd.ac.in
Image for representation only. (PTI)
GATE 2020 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has confirmed that it will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. The GATE Exam, which is conducted by various IITs and IISc, will be conducted by IIT-D next year. While the official website for the registration of GATE 2020 gate.iitd.ac.in. has already been up; the link for registration will be active in September 2019.
The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ Exam. The duration of GATE 2020 will be three hours, where a candidate will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. 2020 GATE Exam has two sections with questions ranging from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) to core engineering area of the candidate.
Last year, the GATE exam was conducted by IIT Madras. The GATE 2019 was held on February 2, 3, 9 and 10 this year, the result for which is scheduled by March 2020.
GATE is conducted for 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects.
The eligibility for different GATE 2020 Exams depends on the examination and subject chosen by a candidate while filling GATE 2020 registration form. Students will be eligible for admission to IISc and IITs as per their GATE 2020 score.
Meanwhile, all the candidates who applied for GATE 2019, conducted by IIT-M, can check the latest updates on the official website gate.iitd.ac.in.
