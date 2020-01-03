GATE 2020: IIT Delhi Likely to Release Admit Card Today at gate.iitd.ac.in; Details

GATE 2020 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release GATE 2020 Admit Card on January 3. The exam conducting authority Indian Institute of Technology Delhi will release Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 admit card on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates, who are preparing for the examination, can visit the official website to download their admit card once released. Candidates will need to their registration number and password for downloading GATE 2020 Admit Card.

IIT-Delhi will conduct the GATE examination in eight sessions. The examination will take place on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.

GATE 2020 Admit Card: Steps to check the score

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Look for GATE 2020 Admit Card link and click on it

Step 3: Enter registration number and password

Step 4: Download Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Admit Card 2020 and keep a printout for future use

This year, as many as 8.6 lakh candidates have applied for the GATE 2020 examination. As per the schedule released by the IIT-Delhi, the GATE 2020 Examination for Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering papers will be held in two sessions each. The other 23 papers will be held in single session, in eight different sessions.

The exam is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).

