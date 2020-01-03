GATE 2020: IIT Delhi Likely to Release Admit Card Today at gate.iitd.ac.in; Details
The exam conducting authority Indian Institute of Technology Delhi will release Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 admit card on its official website at gate.iitd.ac.in.
Representative image.
GATE 2020 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release GATE 2020 Admit Card on January 3. The exam conducting authority Indian Institute of Technology Delhi will release Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 admit card on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates, who are preparing for the examination, can visit the official website to download their admit card once released. Candidates will need to their registration number and password for downloading GATE 2020 Admit Card.
IIT-Delhi will conduct the GATE examination in eight sessions. The examination will take place on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.
GATE 2020 Admit Card: Steps to check the score
Step 1: Visit the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in
Step 2: Look for GATE 2020 Admit Card link and click on it
Step 3: Enter registration number and password
Step 4: Download Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Admit Card 2020 and keep a printout for future use
This year, as many as 8.6 lakh candidates have applied for the GATE 2020 examination. As per the schedule released by the IIT-Delhi, the GATE 2020 Examination for Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering papers will be held in two sessions each. The other 23 papers will be held in single session, in eight different sessions.
The exam is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Man Wanted to Check His Xiaomi Smart Camera Feed, But Things Got Really Creepy
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 93 Written Updates: Vishal, Shefali Try to Create Rift Between Shehnaz, Sidharth
- ATP Cup Organisers Red-Faced After Wrong National Anthem Plays for Moldova Player
- PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020