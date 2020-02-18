GATE 2020: IIT Delhi Releases Answer Sheets & Question Paper on gate.iitd.ac.in
To raise an objection, a candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. If the objections raised are correct, the changes will be incorporated in the final answer key.
GATE 2020 answer sheets and question paper | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, has released the answer sheets and question paper for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
The candidates who have appeared for IIT GATE 2020 examination can check their result on the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in.
The GATE 2020 exam was held by IIT Delhi on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. The response sheet for GATE 2020 was released earlier this month. It is to be noted that after the publication of IIT GATE 2020 answer sheets and question paper, candidates will be allowed to raise objections starting Wednesday, February 19 and will be open till February 21.
How to check GATE Answer Key 2020 and raise objections
Step 1: Go to the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View Question Papers and Answer Keys’ link
Step 3: To raise an objection, click on the link once it is available on homepage
Step 4: Log-in using your credentials
Step 4: Click on the question you think is wrong, explain your reason and attach supporting documents
Step 5: Make payment of objection fee and submit.
The GATE 2020 result based on the final answer key will be released on March 16. The candidates who clear GATE 2020 examination will be eligible to apply in MTech courses at IITs, IISc and several other institutes.
