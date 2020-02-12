Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
GATE 2020: IIT Delhi releases Response Sheet at gate.iitd.ac.in
The GATE 2020 Response Sheets have been released by IIT Delhi on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) gate.iitd.ac.in.
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
The GATE 2020 Response Sheets have been released by IIT Delhi on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – gate.iitd.ac.in and appsgate.iitd.ac.in. It is also expected that the question paper and the tentative answer key will also be made available soon.
IIT Delhi had organized this year’s GATE 2020 exam across the country on February 1-2 and February 8-9. The exam was conducted through computer-based mode was held in two sessions.
Candidates can use the Response Sheets to evaluate their performance and calculate the score that they could secure in the final results.
How to download GATE 2018 Response Sheet
• Visit the official website - gate.iitd.ac.in
• Press on the GOAPS portal link to login to your profile
• Login to your candidate profile by entering your Enrollment Id or Email Address, Password and Captcha; click on to Submit
• Download the Response Sheet and don’t forget to take a print out for further reference
• In case candidates are finding difficult to visit on the website, they can click on the direct link appsgate.iitd.ac.in
Once the Official Answer key and question Papers are released, candidates will be able to download them and challenge the Answer key. For doing so, they will have to submit a small fee. Sources have said that IIT Delhi is expected to announce the Answer key and Question papers on February 18.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 136 Written Updates: Contestants Face Fiery Questions from Rajat Sharma
- Sana Khan Accuses Choreographer Melvin Louis of Cheating on Her, Says She's Dealing with Depression Now
- New Tyrannosaurus Species Called the 'Reaper of Death' Found in Canada
- Forza Street Android Debut is Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Phones; You Can Preorder Now
- 'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections