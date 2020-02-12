Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

GATE 2020: IIT Delhi releases Response Sheet at gate.iitd.ac.in

The GATE 2020 Response Sheets have been released by IIT Delhi on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) gate.iitd.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
GATE 2020: IIT Delhi releases Response Sheet at gate.iitd.ac.in
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

The GATE 2020 Response Sheets have been released by IIT Delhi on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – gate.iitd.ac.in and appsgate.iitd.ac.in. It is also expected that the question paper and the tentative answer key will also be made available soon.

IIT Delhi had organized this year’s GATE 2020 exam across the country on February 1-2 and February 8-9. The exam was conducted through computer-based mode was held in two sessions.

Candidates can use the Response Sheets to evaluate their performance and calculate the score that they could secure in the final results.

How to download GATE 2018 Response Sheet

• Visit the official website - gate.iitd.ac.in

• Press on the GOAPS portal link to login to your profile

• Login to your candidate profile by entering your Enrollment Id or Email Address, Password and Captcha; click on to Submit

• Download the Response Sheet and don’t forget to take a print out for further reference

• In case candidates are finding difficult to visit on the website, they can click on the direct link appsgate.iitd.ac.in

Once the Official Answer key and question Papers are released, candidates will be able to download them and challenge the Answer key. For doing so, they will have to submit a small fee. Sources have said that IIT Delhi is expected to announce the Answer key and Question papers on February 18.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram