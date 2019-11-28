GATE 2020: IIT-Delhi Releases Schedule for Examination, Know Branch-wise Exam Date Here

GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. The GATE 2020 exam schedule has been released for all the papers. As announced in the official notice, IIT-Delhi will conduct the GATE examination in eight sessions. The examination will take place on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.

All the candidates who have applied for GATE 2020 can check the schedule here:

· February 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH

· February 1 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm): CY, ME2, PI

· February 2 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL

· February 2 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm): AE, AG, EC, GG

· February 8 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): EE, EY, TF

· February 8 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm): CS

· February 9 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): CE1

· February 9 (14.30 pm to 5.30 pm): CE2

This year, as many as 8.6 lakh candidates have applied for the GATE 2020 examination. As per the schedule released by the IIT-Delhi, the GATE 2020 Examination for Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering papers will be held in two sessions each. The other 23 papers will be held in single session, in eight different sessions.

The admit card for GATE 2020 will be released by IIT-Delhi on January 3. The exam is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).

