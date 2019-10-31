GATE 2020: IIT Delhi Reopens Application Process for J&K Region at gate.iitd.ac.in, Apply by Nov 8

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has started GATE 2020 application process for Jammu and Kashmir candidates only. The registration link for GATE 2020 application process was activated by Delhi IIT on its official website at gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates, belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir region, who were unable to fill in the application form are requested to do so by visiting the IIT’s official website to register for GATE 2020.

The last date to apply for GATE 2020 is November 8. The GATE 2020 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2020 will be held on February 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th. The GATE 2020 Result will be declared on March 16. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before filling the online application form for GATE 2020. Further, candidates can read GATE 2020 notification here.

The official notification released by IIT reads, "Attention J&K candidates: The application portal is open for candidates from J&K from 30th October to 8th November."

GATE 2020: Steps to fill Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2020 application form

Candidates must follow the below-listed steps fill the application form for GATE 2020

Step 1: Log on to the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Look for on ‘GATE 2020 online application portal click here for Jammu and Kashmir’

Step 3: Click on ‘Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering 2020 register here’

Step 4: Register yourself as new user

Step 5: Fill all the details, upload required documents including photo, mark sheets and other documents

Step 6: Click on Submit

Step 7: Download GATE 202 application form and keep a printout for future use

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

