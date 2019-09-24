Take the pledge to vote

GATE 2020: Last Date to Apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering at gate.iitd.ac.in, Check Details Here

The registration link for GATE 2020 application process was activated by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in

Trending Desk

September 24, 2019
GATE 2020: Last Date to Apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering at gate.iitd.ac.in, Check Details Here
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi will close GATE 2020 application process on Tuesday, September 24. The registration link for GATE 2020 application process was activated by IIT Delhi on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in on September 3. Candidates, who haven’t applied yet should visit the IIT’s official website to register for GATE 2020.

The IIT Delhi will conduct GATE 2020 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2020 on February 1,2,8 and 9. The GATE 2020 Result will be announced on March 16. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before filling the online application form for GATE 2020. Further, candidates can read GATE 2020 notification here appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020: How to fill Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2020 application form

Candidates are requested to follow the below-listed steps fill the application form for GATE 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘GATE 2020 online application portal click here’

Step 3: Click on ‘Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering 2020 register here’

Step 4: Look for New User or Register Here and click on it

Step 5: Enter all the details, upload required documents

Step 6: Upload your photo and submit

Step 7: Download GATE 202 application form and keep a printout for future use

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

