GATE 2020 Results Declared on Official Website, Direct Link gate.iitd.ac.in
The GATE 2020 answer key was released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on its official website. Candidates, who appeared in the examination, can check GATE Result 2020 via direct link.
Image for representation.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) 2020 and final answer keys of the entrance exams. The GATE 2020 answer key was released by IIT Delhi on its official website – gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates, who appeared in the examination, can check GATE Result 2020 via direct link appsgate.iitd
The institute had released GATE 2020 provisional answer keys on February 18 and aspirants were given time till February 21 to challenge the answer keys.
GATE 2020 Final Answer Key Direct Link gate.iitd.ac.in
GATE 2020 exam was conducted by IIT Delhi on different dates at several locations in India and abroad.
According to a report in The Times of India, this year 8,58,890 candidates had registered for 25 papers, and out of them, 6,85,088 appeared in the entrance exams. The report adds that around 18.8 per cent aspirants qualified for the exam.
GATE 2020 Result: How to check
Step 1) Go to the GATE 2020 official website gate.iitd.ac.in.
Step 2) Click on the link titled GATE - 2020 result declared
Step 3) Enter the requisite credentials to check the GATE 2020 results
Step 4) Download them and take a print-out for future reference
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted to test a comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate courses in engineering and science. Based on the scores obtained in the entrance exams, aspirants get admission to post-graduate education programs.
