GATE 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today. Download Admit Card, Read for All Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the admit card of the GATE 2021 on Friday. Candidates who have gone through the application filing process will be able to download the IIT GATE 2021 admit card from its official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14.

The hall ticket for GATE 2021 will include candidates personal details such as- the candidate’s name, examination date, and timings, address of the GATE exam centre, among others. In order to download the GATE admit card 2021, candidates will be required to login at gate.iitb.ac.in with the user ID and password they have generated during registration.

Candidates must carry GATE admit card 2021 to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without it.

GATE 2021 admit card: steps one needs to follow to save the hall ticket

Step 1: After opening a browser of your choice, type the name of GATE 2021 official website or click on gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Now, the homepage will open and click on GATE Login

Step 3: Enter your enrolment number and password

Step 4: Click on the link that reads ‘GATE admit card download’

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF file and take its print out

In case a candidate has forgotten the enrolment ID and password, the below-mentioned steps can be followed:

GATE 2021 Admit Card: How to retrieve enrolment ID

Step 1: Click on the “Forgot Enrolment ID” tab

Step 2: Submit your registered mobile number and email ID.

Step 3: The enrolment ID will be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email address.

GATE 2021 Admit Card: How to retrieve password

Step 1: Click on the “Request for OTP” tab

Step 2: An OTP will be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number

Step 3: Once the OTP is submitted, candidates will be able to change their password.