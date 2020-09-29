GATE 2021 Registration Process: Last Date to Fill Application Form is Sept 30, Check Details Here

The last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 without any late fee is September 30. Aspirants who have not fill the GATE 2021 application form yetare advised to do the same at the earliest.

However, the GATE application will be accepted until October 7 with a late fee of Rs. 500. Candidates willing to fill the application form needs to register at GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) on the official website gate.iitb.ac.in. The GATE 2021 application form is also available on appsgate.iitb.ac.in. This year, GATE will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for 27 subjects on February 5 to 7, 2021 and February 12 to 14.

GATE 2021: How to fill the application form

Step 1: Go to the official website gate.iitb.ac.in and complete the GATE Registration through GOAPS portal

Step 2. Click on the GATE 2021 application link

Step 3. Login to the portal using registered id and password

Step 4. Enter the required details

Step 5. Pay the GATE 2021 application fees

Step 6. Review and submit the application form

Step 7. Download the application form and keep it safely for future reference

GATE is conducted to provide admission in Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and doctoral programs in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government institutes, including the IIT. Various PSUs also offers job on the basis of GATE score. This year, IIT Bombay has introduced some major changes in the GATE 2021 examination.

Important changes in GATE 2021

1. GATE 2021 will be a computer-based test and the questions will be objective type. The paper will include multiple-choice questions, multiple select questions and numerical answer type questions.

2. Syllabus of all the papers for GATE 2021 has been revised. Students are advised to go through the GATE 2021 brochure for details.

3. The exam officials have also modified the eligibility criteria for GATE and now the students who are in the 3rd year of their undergraduate are also eligible to appear for the examination.

Students are requested to keep visiting the official websites for further updates.