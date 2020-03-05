Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

GATE Result 2020 to be Announced on March 16 at gate.iitd.ac.in; How to Check

IIT-Delhi has launched a new portal for GATE exam and candidates can check their GATE result 2020 at gate.iitd.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 5, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
GATE Result 2020 to be Announced on March 16 at gate.iitd.ac.in; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)

GATE Result 2020 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced on its official portal that GATE result 2020 will be released on March 16. If previous results are anything to go by, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) result 2020 may also come a few days before March 16 i.e, between March 13 to 15. IIT-Delhi has launched a new portal for GATE exam and candidates can check their GATE result 2020 at gate.iitd.ac.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE score in their respective examinations. Those, who cross the cut-off marks will be declared, pass in GATE exam 2020. The exam conducting body will decide the cut-off marks. GATE score is valid for a period of three years.

GATE online application process started on September 3, 2019 and ended on October 5, 2019. IIT-D had set the last date for Requesting Change of Examination City with additional fee on November 25.

GATE exam was held between February 1 and February 9. GATE exam is required to take admission to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture.

Besides, GATE exam is also mandatory for getting into Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

How to check GATE Result 2020

Step 1: Go to official website at gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Look for GATE 2020 result link and click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a page where you will be required to enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: After that, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Don’t forget to download and take printout of your result.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram