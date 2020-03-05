GATE Result 2020 to be Announced on March 16 at gate.iitd.ac.in; How to Check

GATE Result 2020 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced on its official portal that GATE result 2020 will be released on March 16. If previous results are anything to go by, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) result 2020 may also come a few days before March 16 i.e, between March 13 to 15. IIT-Delhi has launched a new portal for GATE exam and candidates can check their GATE result 2020 at gate.iitd.ac.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE score in their respective examinations. Those, who cross the cut-off marks will be declared, pass in GATE exam 2020. The exam conducting body will decide the cut-off marks. GATE score is valid for a period of three years.

GATE online application process started on September 3, 2019 and ended on October 5, 2019. IIT-D had set the last date for Requesting Change of Examination City with additional fee on November 25.

GATE exam was held between February 1 and February 9. GATE exam is required to take admission to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture.

Besides, GATE exam is also mandatory for getting into Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

How to check GATE Result 2020

Step 1: Go to official website at gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Look for GATE 2020 result link and click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a page where you will be required to enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: After that, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Don’t forget to download and take printout of your result.

