Gates of Udaipur's Fatehsagar Lake Opened, Collector Offers Prayers, Chunari

The Lake City of Udaipur witnessed a huge number of cases during the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The residents have been living under strict rules since then, but Thursday brought a new gift of happiness for Udaipurites. The District Collector Chetan Deora opened the four gates of Fatehsagar Lake. The residents of the world famous tourist destination Lake City Udaipur are pleased with the development.

According to reports, in the presence of officials of the Water Resources Department and other dignitaries of the city, Collector Chetan Deora opened the gates of the lake, chanting mantras and offering chunari to Jal Devta. The Lake City Udaipur is famous worldwide and the tourists from all parts visit it.

While talking to the media, a Water Resources Department official said, “We have opened all the four gates of the lake for some time. The height of the gate was reduced later. The gates will be opened and closed according to the increase in flow of water in the lake.”

According to the reports, on Thursday when the first gate of Fatehsagar Lake was opened by the District Collector, people were overjoyed. The tourists were seen capturing pictures and the videos on their mobile phones. Several people shared the videos and the picture on the social media platforms, the Udaipurites shared the video of opening of the gate of Fatehsagar Lake to relatives and the families in other cities of the country.

