Gateway to the Northeast: How Assam Has Been the Region's Doorkeeper in Fighting Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 cases has surged exponentially in Assam in recent days, giving it the dubious distinction of recording one of the fastest spurts in the pandemic among states in the country. However, the state government says that with its fresh “Assam model”, it will not only beat the disease but also leave other Indian states far behind in tackling this crisis.

Assam’s Covid-19 count jumped to 2,868 on Tuesday. The number had nearly doubled in a week from 1,339 on May 31 to 2,681 on June 7. According to authorities, many of those who tested positive were people returning from some 14 states with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi having the biggest chunks. Assam has registered four Covid-19 deaths so far.

The state government believed that with a few tweaks in its quarantine process and high numbers of sample testing, the new “Assam Model” would turn the Covid-19 calamity into an opportunity for it to establish its “leadership role” beyond the northeastern states.

By testing over 1.5 lakh samples already, Assam bypassed Kerala (known for its robust healthcare system and Covid-19 management) several days ago.

“It was only till March when Assam was sending its test samples to NIV (National Institute of Virology), Pune and within the last three months we have done sample testing of over one lakh persons,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a few days ago.

“By June 15, it will be around two lakhs. We have not only convincingly surpassed Kerala and many other states which are known for their healthcare facilities, but with our constant improvement, we will soon compete with big states with better healthcare systems like Maharashtra in terms of testing. We are going to turn Covid-19 into an opportunity for Assam to establish its leadership role before the country.”

Of the over 1 lakh tests the minister was talking about, 4,033 were conducted in private labs outside the state while the rest were done in labs in Assam. Over 70,000 of these tests were conducted in May alone. The minister said that it was a feather in the state government’s cap and a shining example of public service.

As per the Regional Medical Research Centre (Northeast) based in the state’s Dibrugarh district, apart from testing its own samples, Assam has also been doing a large share of this work for its neighbouring northeastern states.

Biswajyoti Borkakoty, senior scientist and nodal officer of the ICMR-RMRC, said, “In our RMRC lab alone, we are testing some 300 samples from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland on a daily basis. Similarly, around 200 other samples from the other northeastern states are also being tested daily in other labs of Assam.” The state currently has at least nine ICMR accredited labs for Covid-19 swab testing and more are in the pipeline.

While Manipur has two labs, states like Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura have one such facility each, leaving them with no other option but to depend on neighbouring Assam. Officials in the ICMR-RMRC of Dibrugarh have been also busy setting up these labs in the neighbouring states and training their technicians.

Being the primary gateway to the entire northeastern region, Assam has also engaged its transport department and district administrations to arrange the screening of thousands of people from all these states as they deboarded trains and flights in Assam or passed through it via roadways to reach their respective home states.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma recently thanked Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Sarma for receiving hundreds of its stranded citizens returning from Chennai. Sangma tweeted, “Happy to see the team doing a wonderful job of receiving them. Special thanks to Himanta Biswa Sarma for visiting the Meghalaya team.”

Assam had also treated one Covid-19 patient from Nagaland to recovery.

The health minister believed that with its fresh policy of quarantining, testing and setting up health infrastructures, the “Assam Model” would soon grab national attention.

“Since now the state government has acquired the capacity to test 10,000 swab samples for Covid-19 per day, we want to reduce the compulsory institutional quarantine period from 7 days to 4 days. The state health department will ensure that a person in quarantine should receive his or her test results within 72 hours so that they can be discharged from the institutional quarantine and thus save public money,” Sarma, who is also the finance minister of the state, added.

The Assam government has also decided to adopt a new three-level medical treatment course for novel coronavirus patients. As per the new model, only highly symptomatic patients will be treated in medical college hospitals. The mild symptomatic patients will be treated in district-level hospitals and the asymptotic Covid-19 patients will be treated in village-level model hospitals. The health department has activated the state’s 50 model hospitals in the first phase that can house 2,500 patients.

Guwahati recently also opened its first 200-bedded super speciality Covid-19 hospital of the Northeast, where symptomatic and serious coronavirus patients would be treated. The hospital, costing Rs 150 crore, though was initially planned to be a super speciality hospital annexed to the Guwahati Medical College. But with the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Assam government decided to turn it into a coronavirus hospital.

Currently, the state can treat 4,232 Covid-19 patients at one time. Around 957 isolation beds and 500 ICUs are available for the same.

Sarma said, “When the crisis began, we had no idea how to proceed. Though the number of Covid-19 cases has swollen during this time, we have also gained confidence during this period and now are confident of the state health department tackling this situation. Of the total Covid-19 cases registered in the state, only 24 cases have no travel histories. Rest all the cases were found in people who returned to Assam after the pandemic. Therefore, we are confident that there is no community transmission in Assam and the sources of the infection are outside the region.”

Since the lockdown has been eased and inter-state transport was allowed, a few lakh people have returned to Assam. All of them have been undergoing either institutional or home quarantine.

“In my entire political career I have never witnessed such teamwork and it’s one of the proudest moments for the entire government machinery,” said Sarma, adding that the state was readying a separate SOP for combating Covid-19 in flood relief camps. The flood situation, which has improved now, hit scores of villages, stranded nearly 2 lakh people, claimed at least 10 lives, while wrecking crucial infrastructure and vast swathes of farmland.