GatiShakti Launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Unveil Rs 100 Lakh-Crore National Master Plan Today

GatiShakti Launch LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, a move that the government says will transform the infrastructure landscape of the country. Describing it as a historic event for the country’s infrastructure landscape, the PMO on Tuesday said the GatiShakti project will break departmental silos and institutionalise holistic planning for the stakeholders across major infrastructure projects. All departments will have visibility of each other’s projects through a centralised portal and the multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services, it said.

GatiShakti is based on the six pillars of comprehensiveness, prioritisation, optimisation, synchronisation and being analytical and dynamic, the PMO added. It will generate large-scale employment opportunities, cut down logistics costs, improve supply chains and make local goods competitive globally, it said.

Hare are the latest updates on the GatiShakti launch:

• Noting that infrastructure creation suffered in the country for decades from multiple issues, including a lack of coordination between different departments, the PMO cited the example of newly-constructed roads being dug up by other agencies for activities like laying of underground cables, gas pipelines etc.

• Steps have also been taken to address other issues such as a time-taking approval process and multiplicity of regulatory clearances etc.

• Economic zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters and agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

• The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

• It will provide the public and the business community information regarding upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas and the surrounding environment and also enable the investors to plan their businesses at suitable locations, leading to enhanced synergies.

