Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Post Their Cute Lockdown Love Story in Animated Version

Actress Gauahar Khan, who is soon going to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar, posted a video on Instagram today that narrated the love story of the couple. The animated video traces the journey of the couple who started bumping into each other at supermarket stores initially this year. Their meetings at the supermarket soon turned into a ritual and the two started exchanging text messages as their friendship grew.

The video then shows how Gauahar and Zaid used to meet up for dates at quarantine drives and parking garages. The video further describes how the couple found ways to keep in touch even during the coronavirus lockdown and how Zaid proposed to her for marriage through a song.

Zaid and Gauahar have been seen having fun dancing together in multiple posts. And in one of the dance videos, where the couple is dancing to Neha Kakkar’s Diamond da Challa song, Zaid goes down on one knee and surprises Gauahar with an actual ring.

Gauahar was recently seen in Bigg Boss season 14 in October when she participated as a senior contestant. She will also be seen in upcoming Amazon Prime series Tandav that stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, among other actors.

However, before that, the actress will be tying the knot with music composer Ismail Darbar’s son on December 25, 2020. The wedding will be an intimate affair considering the coronavirus pandemic. For Gauahar’s wedding, her sister Nigar Khan has also arrived in India.

Zaid and Gauahar even had a pre-wedding shoot, videos of which were posted on their respective Instagram accounts. In the video, the couple is wearing an ethnic attire and can be seen very much in love.