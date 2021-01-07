Gauahar Khan Poses with Husband Zaid Darbar in Sister Nigaar Khan's Suit

Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share a new picture with her husband, Zaid Darbar. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional outfits.

Gauahar said that the suit that she is wearing actually belongs to her sister Nigaar Khan, and it was gifted to her sister by her mother-in-law for her wedding. “Hum bane Tum bane Ek Duje Ke Liye ..... ♥️ #10days @zaid_darbar Alhamdulillah .. I’m wearing a very special suit . It was very lovingly made for my sis @nigaarzkhan ‘s wedding by her mom in law . With a lot of blessings. My sister couldn’t find an opportunity to wear it yet , so she made sure her sentiments stay alive by letting me wear it as newly wedded . Love u nix ♥️ ure blessed to have aunty’s love,” Gauahar wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Earlier, Gauahar had taken to Instagram and shared a video, where she can be seen dancing to song Piya Tose with Zaid. She captioned it, “Mora Piya , @zaid_darbar ♥️..What do u think he is distracted with on the phone ?? Wedding pics or Superhero shows ?? Hahahah #reels #filmy #twinning.”

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25 in Mumbai in presence of their near and dear ones.