Gauhati Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Guwahati): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gauhati MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Gauhati (Guwahati) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Lower Assam region of Assam in North East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.57%. The estimated literacy level of Gauhati is 79.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bijoya Chakravarty of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,15,784 votes which was 20.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bijoya Chakravarty of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11,855 votes which was 1.07% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.46% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gauhati was: Bijoya Chakravarty (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,88,067 men, 9,34,203 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gauhati Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Gauhati is: 26.1806 91.7539
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुवाहाटी, असम (Hindi); গুয়াহাটি, অসম (Bengali); गुवाहाटी, आसाम (Marathi); ગુહાટી, આસામ (Gujarati); கௌஹாத்தி, அசாம் (Tamil); గౌహతి, అసోం (Telugu); ಗುವಾಹಟಿ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ഗുഹാത്തി, അസം (Malayalam).
Gauhati Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BGP
--
--
Avijit Chakraborty
AITC
--
--
Manoj Sharma
INC
--
--
Bobbeeta Sharma
RPI(A)
--
--
Sadek Ali
SBP
--
--
Pankaj Das
HND
--
--
Rajib Kakati
PJP(S)
--
--
Mamoni Sarma
VPI
--
--
Partha Pratim Baruah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shankha Sinha
IND
--
--
Alimuddin Ahmed
NRC
--
--
Rubi Neog
SP
--
--
Ratul Kumar Choudhury
IND
--
--
Upamanyu Hazarika
IND
--
--
Utpal Borgohain
IND
--
--
Faruk Ahmed Bhuyan
IND
--
--
Junmoni Devi Khaund
BJP
--
--
Queen Oja
