Gauhati Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Guwahati): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Gauhati Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BGP -- -- Avijit Chakraborty AITC -- -- Manoj Sharma INC -- -- Bobbeeta Sharma RPI(A) -- -- Sadek Ali SBP -- -- Pankaj Das HND -- -- Rajib Kakati PJP(S) -- -- Mamoni Sarma VPI -- -- Partha Pratim Baruah NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Shankha Sinha IND -- -- Alimuddin Ahmed NRC -- -- Rubi Neog SP -- -- Ratul Kumar Choudhury IND -- -- Upamanyu Hazarika IND -- -- Utpal Borgohain IND -- -- Faruk Ahmed Bhuyan IND -- -- Junmoni Devi Khaund BJP -- -- Queen Oja

7. Gauhati (Guwahati) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Lower Assam region of Assam in North East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.57%. The estimated literacy level of Gauhati is 79.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bijoya Chakravarty of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,15,784 votes which was 20.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Bijoya Chakravarty of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11,855 votes which was 1.07% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.46% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gauhati was: Bijoya Chakravarty (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,88,067 men, 9,34,203 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gauhati is: 26.1806 91.7539Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुवाहाटी, असम (Hindi); গুয়াহাটি, অসম (Bengali); गुवाहाटी, आसाम (Marathi); ગુહાટી, આસામ (Gujarati); கௌஹாத்தி, அசாம் (Tamil); గౌహతి, అసోం (Telugu); ಗುವಾಹಟಿ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ഗുഹാത്തി, അസം (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)