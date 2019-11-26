Gauhati HC Directs 'Super 30' Founder Anand Kumar to Appear in Person on Nov 28

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court displeased with the 'Super 30' founder Anand Kumar for not appearing before it in connection with a PIL, on Tuesday directed him to be personally present on November 28.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice AM Bujarbaruah also ordered him to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 each to five students and their guardians who claimed before the court on Tuesday that they were cheated in the name of admission to 'Super 30', the education programme founded by Kumar.

The division bench had on November 19 directed Kumar to personally appear before it on Tuesday in connection with a PIL filed against him by four IIT-G students. Kumar's institute is said to select 30 students each year from economically underprivileged sections and train them for the JEE.

The students in their PIL alleged before the court that Kumar has not disclosed the names of its 26 students of 'Super 30' who had cleared the IIT entrance examinations in 2018. Their counsel Amit Goyal said Kumar had not replied to the students' allegations despite the court's direction on September 21, 2018.

The four IIT-Guwahati students had approached the HC alleging that due to the wrong projection by Anand Kumar, each year a number of students from different parts of the country go to him with full faith and hope that he will help them in qualifying for IIT.

The aspirants on reaching Patna were, however, made to take admission in his coaching institute - Ramanujam School of Mathematics — and each of them were charged Rs 33,000 by Kumar, the PIL said. The PIL also alleged that Kumar is not running any 'Super 30' class after 2008.

But when IIT entrance examination results are announced, he appears before the media with some students of Ramanujam School of Mathematics and other students claiming that they are from the institute and have qualified in the IIT entrance exam.

"The false propaganda created by Kumar is not only cheating the IIT aspirants and their guardians but also the common people of this country. It is relevant to mention herein that Kumar is not competent and qualified to teach IIT aspirants", it added.

Another respondent in the PIL, Super 30 co-founder and Bihar former Director General of Police Abhiyanand in his affidavit filed before the High Court had stated he had conceptualised the noble programme of Super 30 with the idea of solving society's problems.

A biopic of Kumar 'Super 30' directed by Vikas Bahl of Bollywood was released in July this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.