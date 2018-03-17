English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gauhati University BA 3rd Semester Result declared at gauhati.ac.in, Check Now!
The results of Bachelor of Arts Major and General subjects have been declared by the varsity students of 2016 Batch. Gauhati University had organized these examinations in the months of November and December 2017, last year.
Picture for representation.
Gauhati University (GU) BA 3rd Semester Result 2017 has been declared on its official website - gauhati.ac.in. The results of Bachelor of Arts Major and General subjects have been declared by the varsity students of 2016 Batch. GU had organized these examinations in the months of November and December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for BA 3rd Semester Exam Result can now download their Scores by following the instructions given below:
How to check Gauhati University (GU) BA 3rd Semester Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Gauhati University - https://www.gauhati.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘GU Arts 3rd Sem Result 2017’ or ‘Result of TDC GU Sem 3 Arts Examination 2017 (2016 Batch)’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem3-Arts-2017.php
In case of any error in candidate details or any missing scores, candidates must refer the same to the University to get it rectified. The process for Recheck/Recounting is yet to be announced by the varsity on its official website.
Also Watch
How to check Gauhati University (GU) BA 3rd Semester Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Gauhati University - https://www.gauhati.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘GU Arts 3rd Sem Result 2017’ or ‘Result of TDC GU Sem 3 Arts Examination 2017 (2016 Batch)’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem3-Arts-2017.php
In case of any error in candidate details or any missing scores, candidates must refer the same to the University to get it rectified. The process for Recheck/Recounting is yet to be announced by the varsity on its official website.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21
- Watched Virat Kohli Behave Like a Clown: Paul Harris
- ISL: Chhetri Calls Final Against Chennaiyin as 'Most Important Game of His Life'
- Bangladesh Players Allegedly Break Dressing Room Door in Colombo
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School