Gauhati University BA 3rd Semester Result declared at gauhati.ac.in, Check Now!

Contributor Content

Updated:March 17, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Gauhati University (GU) BA 3rd Semester Result 2017 has been declared on its official website - gauhati.ac.in. The results of Bachelor of Arts Major and General subjects have been declared by the varsity students of 2016 Batch. GU had organized these examinations in the months of November and December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for BA 3rd Semester Exam Result can now download their Scores by following the instructions given below:

How to check Gauhati University (GU) BA 3rd Semester Result 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website of Gauhati University - https://www.gauhati.ac.in/

Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘GU Arts 3rd Sem Result 2017’ or ‘Result of TDC GU Sem 3 Arts Examination 2017 (2016 Batch)’

Step 3 – Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number and click on Submit

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem3-Arts-2017.php

In case of any error in candidate details or any missing scores, candidates must refer the same to the University to get it rectified. The process for Recheck/Recounting is yet to be announced by the varsity on its official website.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
