Gauhati University BA 3rd Semester Result Declared at gauhati.ac.in. Check Your Grades
The results of Bachelor of Arts Major and General subjects have been declared by the varsity students of 2016 Batch. Gauhati University had organized these examinations in the months of November and December 2017, last year.
Picture for representation.
The Gauhati University announced the Gauhati University examination result for Bachelor of Arts 3rd Semester 2017. The Gauhati University (GU) declared the Bachelor of Arts 3rd Semester Result 2017 result on its official website - gauhati.ac.in. The results of Bachelor of Arts Major and General subjects have been declared by the varsity students of 2016 Batch. The Gauhati University had conducted these examinations in the months of November and December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for BA 3rd Semester Exam Result can now download their Scores by following the instructions given below:
How to check Gauhati University (GU) BA 3rd Semester Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Gauhati University - https://www.gauhati.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘GU Arts 3rd Sem Result 2017’ or ‘Result of TDC GU Sem 3 Arts Examination 2017 (2016 Batch)’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem3-Arts-2017.php
In case of any error in candidate details or any missing scores, candidates who appeared for the Gauhati University examination for Bachelor of Arts 3rd Semester must refer the same to the Gauhati University to get it rectified. The process for Recheck/Recounting is yet to be announced by the varsity on its official website.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
