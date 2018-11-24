English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanathan Sanstha Members Killed Gauri Lankesh For Her Ideology, Murder Planned for 5 Years: SIT
The SIT submitted the 9,235-page charge sheet in the Principal Civil and Sessions court here Friday.
A Network18 creative by Mir Suhail.
Bengaluru: The special investigation team (SIT), probing the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, has named Hindu right wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha in its additional charge sheet filed before a city court.
The SIT submitted the 9,235-page charge sheet in the Principal Civil and Sessions court here Friday.
The charge sheet stated that a network within Sanatan Sanstha targeted Lankesh for no personal reasons.
It also said the planning to kill Lankesh took place for almost five years.
"The killer and the killed have no personal or any other enmity. Why she was killed? Because she believed in certain ideology, she wrote and spoke on that. So, it must be an ideology and it must be an organisation," Special Public Prosecutor S Balan told PTI.
The SIT has also sought permission to investigate the case further. The first charge sheet in the sensational case was filed in May last.
Lankesh, 55, known for her left-leaning and strong anti-Hindutva views was shot dead in front of her house here on September 5 last year, triggering a nationwide outrage.
Soon after the then Siddaramaiah-led government constituted the SIT to probe into the killing.
So far, 18 people have been accused in the crime, including shooter Parashuram Waghmare, masterminds Amol Kale, Sujith Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degwekar, SIT sources told PTI.
The gang is suspected to be involved in the killing of three other rationalists M M Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.
The SIT submitted the 9,235-page charge sheet in the Principal Civil and Sessions court here Friday.
The charge sheet stated that a network within Sanatan Sanstha targeted Lankesh for no personal reasons.
It also said the planning to kill Lankesh took place for almost five years.
"The killer and the killed have no personal or any other enmity. Why she was killed? Because she believed in certain ideology, she wrote and spoke on that. So, it must be an ideology and it must be an organisation," Special Public Prosecutor S Balan told PTI.
The SIT has also sought permission to investigate the case further. The first charge sheet in the sensational case was filed in May last.
Lankesh, 55, known for her left-leaning and strong anti-Hindutva views was shot dead in front of her house here on September 5 last year, triggering a nationwide outrage.
Soon after the then Siddaramaiah-led government constituted the SIT to probe into the killing.
So far, 18 people have been accused in the crime, including shooter Parashuram Waghmare, masterminds Amol Kale, Sujith Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degwekar, SIT sources told PTI.
The gang is suspected to be involved in the killing of three other rationalists M M Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Primed to Succeed What Was The Benchmark Affordable Android Phone, Till Now
- PUBG Video With Humorous Takes on The Battle Royale Game Goes Viral: Watch Video
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up
- Syed Modi International: Sameer, Saina Win; Ashwini and Satwik Enter Doubles Semis