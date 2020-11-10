Gaura Bauram Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Afzal Ali Khan of RJD Leading

Gaura Bauram (गौड़ाबौराम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Gaura Bauram is part of 14. Darbhanga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,46,130 eligible electors, of which 1,29,006 were male, 1,16,987 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,28,697 eligible electors, of which 1,20,858 were male, 1,07,839 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,440 eligible electors, of which 1,04,597 were male, 90,843 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gaura Bauram in 2015 was 42. In 2010, there were 15.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Madan Sahni of JDU won in this seat by defeating Vinod Sahni of LJP by a margin of 14,062 votes which was 11.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.7% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Izhar Ahmad of JDU won in this seat defeating Dr. Mahavir Prasad of RJD by a margin of 10,602 votes which was 11.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 36.76% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 79. Gaura Bauram Assembly segment of Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gopal Jee Thakur won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Gaura Bauram are: Afzal Ali Khan (RJD), Tamanna Khan (NCP), Rajeev Kumar Thakur (LJP), Kamlesh Ray (PP), Kundan Prasad Shah (AJP), Khawaja Mohammad Fakhruddin (BRD), Baiju Sahu (WAP), Ranjit Sahni (BMP), Ramesh Kumar Pandit (JDS), Vishwambhar Yadav (JAPL), Shubh Kant Sada (IND), Satya Narayan Paswan (MEK), Saroj Kumar Chaudhary (MMM), Swarna Singh (VIP), Ajay Yadav (IND), Dr Izhar Ahmad (JAP), Md Isarafil (IND), Gaurav Kumar Singh (IND), Chandan Kumar Mishra (IND), Rajni Mahato (IND), Randheer Kumar (IND), Rahul Kumar Jha (IND), Shyam Sada (RJKPS), Sanjay Kumar Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.87%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.78%, while it was 46.3% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 248 polling stations in 79. Gaura Bauram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 215. In 2010 there were 193 polling stations.

Extent:

79. Gaura Bauram constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Gaura Bauram and Kiratpur; Gram Panchayats Kahua, Neuri, Bhawanipur, Rohar Mahmuda, Parri, Itwa Shivnagar, Supaul, Biraul, Sahsaram, Ramnagar, Dumri, Patania and Saho of Biraul Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Gaura Bauram seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Gaura Bauram is 260.05 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Gaura Bauram is: 25°58'05.9"N 86°16'34.7"E.

