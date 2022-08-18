Gauri Khan's Black Dress Is What Dreams Are Made Of, Proves Simplicity Is Key

Can anyone ever go wrong with a simple tunning black dress? The answer is, no. And, can Gauri Khan ever go wrong with her fashion moves? The answer is a big NO!

On Wednesday, Gauri made an appearance at an event in Mumbai and simply took everyone’s breath away with her elegant yet bold fashion statement. Take a look at it here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Gauri opted for a bodycon dress with sleek spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, which had a risque-ish detail to it. Of course, the queen of Bollywood chose to keep it minimal with a mesmerizing emerald necklace and soft dewy make-up. And mind you, her metallic shoes were to die for!

The event she was attending was co-hosted by Malaika Arora and was a rather star-studded affair with celebrities like Farah Khan and Arjun Kapoor gracing the event.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here