SIT Makes Fresh Arrest in Gauri Lankesh Murder Case, Absconding Accused Held in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh made a fresh arrest on Thursday.

Rushikesh Devdikar Murali, 44, who hails from Aurangabad and was primarily involved in the conspiracy to murder, was arrested in Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. His house was being searched for further clues.

Murali will be produced before the jurisdictional judicial magistrate in Dhanbad on Friday.

Lankesh was shot dead in front of her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. So far the SIT has arrested 16 people for their alleged involvement in the killing while two others are still at large.

A few of the arrested allegedly have links to the Sanatan Sanstha and its allied outfit Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

