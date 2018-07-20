GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: SIT Makes Seventh Arrest

Mohan Nayak, 50, was arrested by the SIT on Wednesday and produced before the 3rd ACMM court and taken for six days’ police custody.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:July 20, 2018, 12:01 PM IST
Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: SIT Makes Seventh Arrest
Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru home. (Network18 Creatives)
Bengaluru: The special investigation team in the Gauri Lankesh murder case has arrested one more person. The accused Mohan Nayak was arrested from Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka.

Nayak, aged 50 years, was arrested by the SIT on Wednesday. He was produced in front of the 3rd ACMM court and taken for six days’ police custody.

"His role in the crime is being kept confidential for the purpose of investigation," said an official statement.

The other six accused in the case are - Parashuram Waghmore, KT Naveen Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, Amol Kale, Amit Degwekar, Manohar Edave.

Lankesh was killed by two bike-borne men on the night of September 5, 2017, just as she returned home from her office at around 8pm. The SIT probing the murder has, since then, arrested six people for the plot to kill her for what they feel were her “anti-Hindu” leanings. They are on the lookout for at least three others who they feel were co-conspirators

At least four people who knew of the conspiracy and the role of various members have now become police witnesses. This includes Girish, two others who were part of the Sena and one Suresh who allowed his home to be used by the men who executed the plot to kill Lankesh.

The SIT has already established that the weapon used to kill Lankesh was also used to murder rationalist MM Kalburgi three years ago and Left-wing thinker Govind Pansare before that.

