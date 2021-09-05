4 Years, 17 Arrests, Chargesheets Running Into Pages But No Trial: Revisiting The Gauri Lankesh Murder

Four years after journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in cold blood outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, the trial in the murder case is yet to begin. Police have accused 18 people, arrested 17 and filed chargesheets running into 10,000 pages, while one remaining accused is on the run. There have been no convictions and police continue an investigation into the logistics of the supply network involved in the murder.

Police, however, have filed new chargesheets over the past few weeks over procurement of SIM cards by the accused, according to a report in The Indian Express. The report states that the accused used fake identities and support networks for use in covert operations that led to the murder of 55-year-old activist-editor.

Last month, police filed a chargesheet in Manipal against main accused Amol Kale for the illegal procurement of SIM cards used for planning and execution of the murder, as reported by the Express.

Gauri’s death sparked countrywide protests. The then Congress government in Karnataka had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. According to report in The News Minute, Gauri’s sister Kavitha has filed a plea before Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court (HC) order quashing charges against an accused, Mohan Nayak, under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000. The high court had passed the order on April 22, 2021.

The report states that Nayak, who was arrested on July 19, 2018, was accused of providing shelter to the main accused Kale and the shooter at a house in Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru. While the state did not file an appeal against the HC order, Kavitha filed a private plea, the report said.

According to a report in The Hindu, the prosecution has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and “delay tactics” by the defence to prolong trial. The main chargesheet in the case was filed by the SIT on November 23, 2018.

A radical group called the Sanathan Sanstha has come up time and again in the case, but the outfit has denied any links to the accused or the case. The Manipal chargesheet, however, gives more clarity on the outfit’s involvement.

According to the chargesheets, the SIT probe found that the secretive Hindutva outfit used a separate mobile phone to communicate with every person involved. As quoted in the Express report, Kale’s recruiter, identified as Sujeet Kumar, said, “Maintaining secrecy is a prime focus for our group. When we recruit any youth for our activities we never give him our mobile numbers. We speak to them only through public phone booths initially. Once we are sure that a youth is suited to be a part of our activities we provide them with a mobile phone to be used for exclusive communication…”

The SIT team included IPS officers MN Anucheth and P Rangappa, and made its first arrest on March 10, 2018, when Naveen Kumar of the Hindu Yuva Sene was taken into custody on the allegation that he was a part of the murder conspiracy, as reported by The News Minute.

The SIT also said Gauri’s murder was linked to murders of other activists and rationalists: Professor MM Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. Police have concluded that the same team was behind all the murders, which were allegedly carried out for ideological reasons.

In a report by The Print, a senior SIT officer said excluding the weapon, the cost of assassinating Gauri was about Rs 30,000; this also included cost of training, accommodation and logistics arranged by Kale.

