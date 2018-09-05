Gauri Lankesh Patrike Gets a Relaunch With a New Name, But Carries Same Values

On Gauri Lankesh's first death anniversary, friends and colleagues are piecing together a new edition of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada weekly that she used to edit, with a new name that is said to reflect her ideology and carry forward her legacy.The first and last edition of the weekly came out a fortnight after she was shot dead outside her house, and the title of it seemed as though the weekly was reminding her killers: "my voice will not be silenced".The new tabloid will be called Nyaya Path (path of justice) and will be launched in the city during a day-long memorial organised for Gauri by her dear ones and those who follow her ideology. It will be published with no advertisements like it was during the time Gauri and her father ran the weekly."The patrike that she was running came to a halt on the very day she was assassinated. Then we formed Gauri memorial trust with the objective to revive the paper. We put together some resources and started bringing out experimental editions for private circulation titled "Naanu Gauri" (I am Gauri) since last April," says Sridhara VS, a colleague of Gauri.According to those in the team, more than 105 people have written for the magazine in the last 21 issues."This was not the case when Gauri was there. But after the incident more and more people are joining this sort of journalism and they are writing for the magazine. Not just the veterans but young people too, those who are very active on social media want to write. It has boosted our energy to relaunch," says Dr Vasu, another colleague of Gauri at the publication.The editions, with literary and cultural aspects in addition to the political aspect Gauri had focused on, will be put together by the trust formed under her name working out of a new office.