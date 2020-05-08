INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Gautam Buddh Nagar Reports First Fatality as 60-Year-Old Man Dies of Coronavirus

Medics take COVID-19 suspects to a quarantine centre from a slum in Sector 8 of Noida. (PTI)

Medics take COVID-19 suspects to a quarantine centre from a slum in Sector 8 of Noida. (PTI)

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 202 positive cases of coronavirus till Thursday evening, and official figures for Friday were awaited.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
Share this:

A 60-year-old man died due to coronavirus in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, becoming the first fatality in the district due to COVID-19. The victim was a resident of Noida's Sector 22, officials said.

He was admitted in a private hospital in Noida earlier this week and found positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after which he was taken to the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida, the officials said.

In response to a PTI query on whether a patient has died due to coronavirus, GIMS Director Dr. Brig (retd) Rakesh Gupta said: "Yes."

The patient was taken to GIMS early on Friday and he died around 3.30 AM, according to official sources.

It was yet to be established whether the man died before reaching GIMS.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 202 positive cases of coronavirus till Thursday evening, and official figures for Friday were awaited.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading