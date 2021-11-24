Gautam Gambhir Receives 'Death Threat from ISIS Kashmir', Security Up Outside His Delhi Residence

Gautam Gambhir, BJP lawmaker and former cricketer, has received ‘death threats from ISIS Kashmir’, following which security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in Delhi.

DCP central Shweta Chauhan said that an investigation was launched after the BJP MP from East Delhi constituency approached the Delhi Police. According to a report in Times of India, Gambhir received the death threat via mail on his official email ID.

“This is further to our telecommunication, we have received an email from ISIS Kashmir on the official email ID of Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday evening. The mail states death threat to MP and his family. I therefore request you to look into the matter and make adequate security arrangement," stated a letter sent to DCP central district written by Gaurav Arora, PS to Gautam Gambhir.

(details awaited)

