Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Gautam Gambhir Offers Rs 50 Lakh from MPLADS for Delhi Govt Hospitals Treating COVID-19 Patients

Delhi has so far recorded 30 cases of coronavirus infection, including one death. The city is under a lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gautam Gambhir Offers Rs 50 Lakh from MPLADS for Delhi Govt Hospitals Treating COVID-19 Patients
File photo of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund for equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the East Delhi MP also offered his help to the government in dealing with the current situation.

"In furtherance of the united effort to save to our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID -19 treatment in state government hospitals," Gambhir wrote to Kejriwal.

Delhi has so far recorded 30 cases of coronavirus infection, including one death. The city is under a lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The chief minister emphasised on a complete lockdown, warning tough measures will be taken if the restrictions are not strictly followed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram